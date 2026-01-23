Walkinshaw Andretti United, which officially becomes Walkinshaw TWG Racing on February 3, will run three GR Cup entries this season.

It has named youngsters Ayce Buckley, Pip Casabene and Liam Gerges as its 2026 drivers for the series that kicks off alongside Supercars in Sydney next month.

Buckley steps up from Hyundai Excels, while Casabene and Gerges are looking to continue their progression in the Toyota system.

Team CEO Bruce Stewart welcomed all three to the team, trumpeting the pathway provided.

“This expansion in the TGRA GR Cup is about far more than just adding cars to a grid, it’s about creating genuine pathways for young people in our sport,” he said.

“Ryan Wood’s journey started in the GR Cup, highlighting just how powerful this category can be as a development platform, but not just for drivers. “

Warren Luff, who has mentored Walkinshaw’s young drivers in recent years, steps into a reprofiled team manager role.

Walkinshaw’s GR Cup expansion comes after it parked its Super2 Series operation at the end of 2025.

“I’ve been with the team for over a decade and this year my involvement will look a bit different but I’m really excited to take on the challenge,” he said.

“It’ll be great to work with new young talent in the sport, Ayce, Pip and Liam have shown great promise and already fit into the team really well.”

Walkinshaw will reveal its first Toyota Supercars race liveries on February 8.