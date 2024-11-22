The event will take place from 12-2pm at Cars Galore Toowoomba and feature the title-winning #87 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro on display.

“I’m going to be there doing a bit of a signing session, saying hello to everyone, a bit of a Q&A,” explained Brown in a social media video.

“My championship-winning Supercar is going to be there, which is really cool, the championship trophy, Adelaide 500 trophy…

“We’re going to have a DJ there, a sausage sizzle, there’s going to be plenty going on. We’ll do a few giveaways and have a bit of fun with it.”

Located at 129 Herries Street, Cars Galore Toowoomba is operated by Brown’s parents. The driver works at the dealership between his Supercars commitments.

Brown won his maiden Supercars title in his fourth full-time season in the category and first with Triple Eight.

The team celebrated his arrival by launching its season at Toowoomba Airport back in February.