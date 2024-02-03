The full-time Triple Eight Race Engineering entries will sport a new look this year, with navy blue restored to being the dominant colour on those Chevrolet Camaros.

The livery was unveiled during a spectacular afternoon of activities at the airport which services the home town of new driver Will Brown, himself also an aeroplane pilot.

All four of the steerers for the Red Bull Ampol entries in this year's enduros were present, namely #88 primary driver Broc Feeney along with Jamie Whincup and Scott Pye.

The Toowoomba crowd was treated partner activations, a ‘show and shine' exhibition, and an aerobatic display by Red Bull pilot Matt Hall.

The team then revealed its 2024 challengers, both of which are brand-new chassis and both of which also sport backing from the likes of ACDelco and Supercheap Auto, with a number of burnout and pit stop demonstrations.

Brown, who will drive Car #87 this year, said, “The cars look amazing. To be joining the team and having those iconic Red Bull Ampol Racing colours on my car is fantastic.

“To reveal the car for the first time in Toowoomba and to show it off to all the locals is pretty exciting to have it in my hometown.

“My family have a small used car dealership in town, and we had a lot of people during the week come in asking about the launch and were really excited about it. It's been the talk of the town and it's awesome that we could bring this cool event to life.

“The next major event for us is the team's pre-season test day on Monday which is going to be exciting to get a full day in the car. We've done the shakedown which was just a teaser, and now to get the full day is awesome.

“We're going to run through the normal test plan and get myself more comfortable in the car because it's brand new to me, so Andrew [Edwards, Race Engineer] and I will be working closely with each other.

“It'll be a big day, but I'm really looking forward to it.”

Feeney added, “The cars look clean – simple but very effective. As long as it goes fast I'll be happy, but it certainly looks the goods.

“It's great for the team to return to these massive public launches. I feel like we've taken it a massive step up this year and put in a lot of effort to make sure it was a great event, and everyone got behind it; team partners, staff, members, fans – they were all super supportive of it.

“We had a really good shakedown during the week and we got to run through a couple of things before our test day on Monday.

“The cars are a little bit different with a different aero package, but it's just getting back to work and seeing what's in our toolbox and what we can improve on from last year.

Hopefully we can use Monday's test day to make some gains before the start of the season.”

Whincup will again dovetail his duties as Team Principal at Banyo with a return to the driver's seat for the Sandown 500, which he won last year with Feeney, and the Bathurst 1000.

He remarked, “What an amazing event – Toowoomba has really turned it on for us today.

“It was unreal to shut down Wellcamp Airport for a family fun day of race cars and planes in front of literally thousands of people, a very proud moment for us.

“This season launch is the biggest we've ever seen from a Supercars team and I'm so proud of the guys and girls at Triple Eight, alongside our longstanding co-naming rights partners Red Bull and Ampol for the tireless effort they have put in to making this event a great success for the local community.

“Our ‘Livery Landing' kicks off an exciting season with what I believe is the most exciting young driver line-up the series has seen in Broc and Will, and I can't wait to get to The Mountain for Round 1.”

Triple Eight's engineering line-up is unchanged for 2024, with Martin Short remaining on Feeney's car while Brown inherits Andrew Edwards, who worked with his predecessor, Shane van Gisbergen.

Jeromy Moore continues as Technical Director and Mark Dutton as Team Manager.

Triple Eight and the rest of the Sunshine State-based teams are set to test on Monday at Queensland Raceway.

