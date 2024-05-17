The four-car team has enjoyed a remarkable run of success in the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge, currently sitting on a five-year winning streak.

Winning the Golden Rattle Gun (and the cash prize that comes with it) was not the original motivation for speedy stops, though, with the focus on efficiency in the lane pre-dating the competition.

BJR's lead driver Heimgartner was asked about the genesis of the pit stop prowess during an appearance on The Hard Card with Authentic Collectables, where he referenced renowned engineer and team manager Wally Storey, who worked at the team until 2019.

Underpinning the ongoing success, according to Heimgartner, is the strong team culture at BJR.

“I think it comes back to that Wally Storey was big on this,” said Heimgartner.

“It started a long time ago. And it's something that's evolved, and [the team] takes great pride in. And the money goes towards the Christmas party, so that helps.

“It's like anything, it's just the effort that goes into it. And I feel like that's part of the BJR culture.

“A lot of other teams when it gets to five o'clock, everyone clocks off. And they disperse their own ways. It's more of a union kind of feel where it's like, ‘oh, I'm not working this because I need this time off, or I've worked too many hours'.

“Our guys don't overwork but there's not a major rush to get home. There's a lot of toolbox meetings, it's a very community feel. A lot of the team actually hang out outside of the team. It's unique as far as that goes.

“So they have that camaraderie between themselves, which I think really helps. And they don't mind putting in the work. I can't say exactly what they do, but they definitely outwork everyone in that area.

“It's an art in its own right. And you see in NASCAR, they have a separate crew just for that. Our guys are actually mechanics and they have to perform at an elite level changing these tyres.

“I think it's good, it gives another element to the sport, gives another element to the team and gives them something to fight and feel proud for as well.”

The most recent example of the real world benefit to BJR's stops came in Taupo, where he was able to jump Will Brown in the lane to set up a second career win.

According to Heimgartner, knowing there's spots to be made during stops is motivating.

“I've often thought, and what's been motivating, is that if we could just get a faster car, and just qualify higher up consistently, the amount of races we could win, or do well in, purely just because of our pit stops, if I did nothing but maintain my position,” he said.

“I've joked a couple times with Cam [Waters], or some other people, when I come in behind you, I always know I'm going to come out in front of you.

“Especially because we're normally at the back of pit lane. So when we have a slightly faster pit lane and I've come in right on their arse, I just need a little bit so that they can't get out, they have to go behind.

“It's happened three or four times to Cam. And I think every time it happens their team gets under pressure.”

This weekend's Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint will see the rapid tyres-only pit stops for the first time this season.

