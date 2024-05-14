Dane, who now lives in the United States, this month began in the post of Motorsports Integration Manager.

The role is based in Concord, North Carolina, where its massive Charlotte Technical Center opened in May 2022.

According to the position description, “The primary focus of the Motorsports Integration Manager is to assist with integrating our global technical and competition resources with our corporate and motorsports marketing, activation, and communication teams.

“Partnering with GM Motorsports Marketing and Corporate Purchasing, the Motorsports Integration Manager will support and enhance relationships with our current commercial partners and develop new strategic commercial partner opportunities.”

Dane retains her 30 percent shareholding in Triple Eight Race Engineering despite the move Stateside, and was in attendance at the Bathurst 500 Supercars season-opener.

She boasts well over a decade's worth of experience in various roles at the Banyo-based Supercars powerhouse, including the position of Team Coordinator & Communications Manager prior to becoming a co-owner in 2017, and has also earned a law degree.

The GM position description stipulated “8+ years of experience in a top-level motorsports series including NASCAR, IMSA, F1, IndyCar, WEC, Australian Supercar, or similar.”

General Motors is involved in all of the major motorsport categories in the United States, through Chevrolet in NASCAR and IndyCar, and both Cadillac (GTP) and Chevrolet (GT Daytona) in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Triple Eight is the homologation team for GM in Supercars.