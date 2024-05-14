The title fight is evenly poised after Round 2 at Queensland Raceway three weeks ago. Joel Heinrich leads the standings by two points from Kody Garland with Cody Brewczynski a further four behind.

None of them have previous experience on the short and challenging Wanneroo circuit. One who does though, is Reece Chapman who competed at that 2017 round. A mechanical issue hampered him in the opening race at QR before he bounced back with a superb charge through the field in Race 2.

Leading Masters Cup contender Kent Quinn, along with Emma Clark, Grant Thompson and Jeff Watters will also be among those who raced in Western Australia seven years ago.

Rookie Cup leader Mason Harvey will bank on local knowledge as he returns home to race in a national category.

“I feel straight away I may have an advantage, but by the time we roll out for the first race it will be pretty even. The same guys emerge at the front no matter what track we go to. My local knowledge will help me in opening practice and heading into qualifying, but the top eight or 10 regular frontrunners I expect will still be there,” said Harvey.

Two youngsters will receive their first taste of Aussie Racing Cars in Formula Ford racer Lachlan Evennett and Diesel Thomas, brother of series regular Josh. After he missed the QR round, Asher Johnston will return as well.

Others contenders will be Rookie Cup driver Jordan Freestone, Brandon Madden and 2022 series winner Josh Anderson.

The Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series is a support category to the Repco Supercars Championship's Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint. They practice at 9:40am AWST and qualify at 12:40pm on Friday before two races on Saturday (8:45am and 1:40pm AWST) and Sunday (8:35am and 1:10am AWST).

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round 3 Entry List