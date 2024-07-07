Garland came through Race 3 where the top eight from Race 2 were inverted for the start. He had a clear win and then doggedly fought off the early challengers to take Race 4.

He won Round 4 ahead of Cody Brewczynski and series points leader Joel Heinrich with all three in Mustang-bodied race cars.

For Race 3, Kent Quinn (Mustang) started from pole alongside Peter Carr (Mustang) who took the lead into Turn 2 as Quinn held off Garland and Ryan Reynolds (Mustang).

There was contact between Chad Chapman (Mustang) and Zac Schonberger (Camaro), while Andrew Cornish stopped his damaged Camaro at pit entry.

After the Safety Car, Garland demoted Quinn at Turn 2 and then challenged Carr to make the pass at Turn 11.

Garland took a 3s win as Reynolds relegated Carr to third. Brewczynski was next ahead of eighth starter Heinrich and Anthony DiMauro (Camaro).

Carr lost out to Brewczynski and Heinrich in the closing stages to drop to fifth as DiMauro headed Reece Chapman (Mustang), Madden (Camaro), Andriske (Camaro) and 10th placed Paul Morris (Altima).

Garland and Heinrich shared the front row for the finale where the former led until Heinrich slipped by him at Turn 11 on the opening lap. For the next two laps it was Heinrich in front before a brief swap on Lap 4.

Garland had another shot at Turn 13 and took the lead with Brewczynski though to second as Heinrich spun at Turn 1 from contact with Mason Harvey (Camaro).

It was all Garland for the remainder, 2.8s clear of Brewczynski and Chapman in third. Heinrich fought back from ninth to cross the line fourth in front of Maddon, Quinn, Courtney Prince (Euro GT), Nathan Willims (Mustang), Carr and Scott Dornan (Camaro).

Reynolds was spun at Turn 2 after he started fourth and then later retired while Harvey was a casualty as too DiMauro.

Round 5 of the series will again be supporting the Supercars Championship, in Tasmania at Symmons Plains on August 16-18.