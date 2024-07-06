The reigning title holder, current points leader and Race 1 winner had a fight on his hands to take out Race 2 ahead of Kody Garland and Cody Brewczynski, all of whom were driving Mustang-bodied cars.

Heinrich and Garland raced side-by-side from the start until Turn 2 where the latter had a better exit and took the lead. Heinrich was under attack from Brewczynski who grabbed second under brakes at Turn 11.

They remained in that order until Lap 4 where Brewczynski passed Garland and Heinrich followed through to be second. By the end of the lap Garland had dropped to sixth, behind Mason Harvey (Camaro), Anthony DiMauro (Camaro) and Ryan Reynolds (Mustang).

A lap later, Heinrich passed Brewczynski. Then DiMauro overtook Harvey as Garland did the same to Reynolds. On Lap 8, DiMauro was able to grab second off Brewczynski as Harvey coasted into the pits when the motor lost power and eventually shut down.

Heinrich was able to edge away with the battles going on behind him. He finished the race 3.8s clear as Garland salvaged second when he passed DiMauro on penultimate lap. The latter was edged out of third by Brewczynski on the final circuit.

Reynolds was on his own in fifth while Brandon Madden (Camaro) was just in front of Peter Carr (Mustang). Eighth went to Kent Quinn (Mustang) who charged from 33rd and he was well ahead of tight finish between Camaros driven by Joe Andriske, Zac Schonberger, Matt Gooding and Diesel Thomas.

Behind them was Reece Chapman who had suspension damage in qualifying and the engine go in Race 1. Quinn took the Masters honours, Andriske won the Gold Cup and Thomas was the top Rookie.

Race 3 is scheduled for 8:40am on Sunday with an inversion for the grid among the front runners before Race 4 at 10:40am.