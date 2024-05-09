Evans will pair up with Chinese driver Sun JungZu in the Phantom Global Racing Porsche for this weekend's Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS races at Thailand's Buriram International Circuit.

While he is now a full-time Supercars driver in the Brad Jones Racing-run SCT Camaro, the New Zealander remains one of Porsche's contracted drivers.

Evans has kept busy in GT3 machinery before and after the recent Taupo Supercars event, where the category rookie scored his best finish so far.

He is also contesting the GT World Challenge Australia championship, bagging a podium alongside Elliott Schutte in an Arise Racing Ferrari, earlier in April.

“I'm excited to be making my Asian racing debut and rejoining Phantom Global Racing,” said Evans, who finished fourth outright when he partnered Joel Eriksson and Bastian Buus at Mount Panorama in February.

“Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia has proven to be a popular and competitive series, racing on the same format as here in Australia.

“Partnering with JZ in the #13 Porsche 911 GT3 R, we hope to arrive with a strong package. BoP is always a talking point, so we don't actually know until we get on track.

“It's my first time going to the Chang International Circuit [Buriram] and Thailand so I'm looking forward to a fun weekend.

“All these additional laps and race miles keeps me sharp and diversified as a driver.

“I'm getting plenty of seat time this year between Supercars and GT World Challenge Australia, so to add more with Porsche is a nice bonus.

“Hopefully a couple of big additions to announce in the coming week.”

Evans' credits include winning the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Pro title with McElrea Racing in 2018 and he joins another regular from that competition in the GTWC Asia field this weekend, with Rodney Jane making a cameo appearance in a B-Quik Audi.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the season are each comprised of an hour-long race at Buriram, the home of MotoGP in Thailand.