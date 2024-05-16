The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 17-19

BOSCH POWER TOOLS PERTH SUPERSPRINT

Carco.com.au Raceway is the venue of the fourth outing of the season for Supercars. Previously known as Wanneroo and Barbagallo, the West Australian circuit at is renowned for being hard on tyres and will again mix up the strategy to get through the two 55 lap races.

Repco Supercar Championship Races 9 & 10

Dunlop Super 2/Super 3 Round 2

First Focus Radical Cup Australia Round 2

Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series Round 3

Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters Round 2

QUEENSLAND RACEWAY DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It is the second round of QR-centric series with four categories. Each will have qualifying and five races with the variety of the Switchback, National, Sprint and Clubman track configurations in use.

Track Attack Excels

Australian Trans-Am

Qld Touring Car Championship

Superkarts

AUSTRALIAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP

The entry list for the Forest Rally has a bumper field of 59 to tackle the popular Western Australian event. In the second round of the 2024 Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, 33 crews are locked in for the national component, with a further 26 local crews vying for the Motorsport Australia WA Rally Championship and Clubman honours.

SYDNEY 300

This is the endurance event, hosted by Motor Racing Australia, that grassroots motorsport competitors look forward to. This is the fifth running of the event which to such an extent that for the first time a capacity grid of 60 cars has entered for the race under lights. The bumper one-day program will also have a support cast line up that includes one-hour races for Excels.

Pitcher Partners Sydney 300

Excel Enduro

Alfa Romeo / BMW E36

Mazda MX5 Cup

Clubmans

TASMANIAN CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It's the turn of Symmons Plains near Launceston for Round 4 as the state champs alternate between the two circuits.

Excels

Formula Vees

HQ Holdens

Historic Touring Cars

Sports Sedans

Sports GT A, B & C

Improved Production

Racing & Sports Cars

VICTORIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 5 of the state series takes place on the 670m Rob Roy track at Smiths Gully. Its origins date back to 1935 and at the time of its construction, it was just one of three around the world purpose built, the other two being Shelsley Walsh and Prescott in the United Kingdom.

BSCC SHORT COURSE

The second round of the Brisbane Sporting Car Club short course rally series is based out of Jimna and competition takes place in the surrounding forests.