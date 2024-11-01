The news has been confirmed by Prince Jefri Ibrahim, who has flagged plans to establish a Malaysian-based team after six years with Triple Eight and Mercedes-AMG.

Triple Eight has since 2019 fielded Johor entries in a variety of GT3 competitions with Prince Jefri Ibrahim and occasionally brother Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim among its drivers.

They tackled GT series in Asia and Australia before embarking on select international events in 2024, including the 24 Hours of Spa and Indianapolis 8 Hour.

Triple Eight this year ran that program alongside a separate GT World Challenge Australia campaign for Australians Declan Fraser and Peter Hackett.

As previously reported, Triple Eight is currently evaluating 2025 options for its GT operations, as it chases the availability of Chevrolet’s GT3 Corvette.

While Triple Eight will continue with Mercedes in some capacity, Johor Racing is splitting with the German brand.

Amid speculation the Malaysians are eyeing their own Corvette program, 31-year-old Ibrahim wrote on social media that “the time has come for me to take a new direction in 2025.”

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had a relationship with Triple Eight since 2017, and they have supported me every step of the way since the beginning of my racing career in 2019,” he wrote.

“Without them, JMR would not be the internationally recognised racing team that it is today.

“I’m immensely proud of all that we’ve achieved together and truly grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone that I’ve crossed paths with at Triple Eight over the years.

“We have won titles, celebrated success, overcome adversity, and formed lifelong friendships along the way.

“I’ve felt welcome from the first day I walked into the workshop, and I’ll never be able to express how thankful I am for everyone’s support from the very beginning.”

Ibrahim gave special thanks to Triple Eight founder Roland Dane – who sold Jamie Whincup’s 2017 championship-winning Commodore to Ibrahim before the GT program started – and daughter Jess.

“RD has always seen the potential in myself and my brother, and everything that this team was capable of achieving,” said Ibrahim.

“A huge thank you also to Jess Dane that has been by our side every step of the way.”

Jess Dane was this week announced as Chevrolet Racing’s new Corvette GT3 program manager.

Ibrahim also thanked his various co-drivers, which have included Triple Eight’s Jamie Whincup, Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen, as well as a host of AMG factory stars.

“I owe so much of my success and growth as a driver to my outstanding Triple Eight and Mercedes-AMG co-drivers over the past six years,” he said.

“Your expert knowledge, guidance, advice and support have helped to shape me on my journey in the sport, and I’ll always be thankful for the friendships that have formed along the way.”

Ibrahim stopped short of confirming Johor Racing’s exact plans but said it will be Malaysian based.

“Looking ahead, my main focus is to build a home-based team, to help nurture local talent in every aspect of motorsport in Malaysia, and supporting growth right here at home,” he said.

“This is a direction that has always been important to me, and something I’ve aimed for from the beginning. I’m excited to see what these new opportunities in 2025 will bring.

“Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, your support has fuelled my fire and motivated me as I chase my dreams, and I hope I can continue to make you proud.”