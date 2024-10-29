Chevrolet re-entered the GT3 scene via its Pratt & Miller developed Corvette in 2024, with cars running in IMSA, GT World Challenge America and the World Endurance Championship.

GM is now expected to ramp up the program globally and the company’s Supercars homologation team wants to have a slice of the action in Australia.

“We’re seeing what the car availability is at the moment because we’ve certainly got some interest, no doubt,” Triple Eight MD Jamie Whincup told Speedcafe.

“We’re still waiting for them to come back to us on what the car availability is.”

Whincup says the best-case scenario is to have a Corvette ready to contest the 2025 GT World Challenge Australia season.

Asked about February’s Bathurst 12 Hour, he said: “I think that’s very unrealistic, the 12 Hour.

“You have to have a deal already by now and a car getting made and here. I think that’s a long shot.

“GT World Challenge is a possibility but if I was a betting man it’d be 2026 now rather than ’25.”

Triple Eight has run Mercedes-AMG GT machinery in recent years and has been the German brand’s local agent for GT3 and GT4 cars since 2021.

The team currently fields a single AMG in GT World Challenge Australia and a car for Johor Racing – piloted by the Princes of Johor – in various events overseas.

Amid suggestions Johor Racing may run independently of Triple Eight next year, Whincup affirmed his team’s Mercedes deal won’t be impacted by its Corvette ambitions.

In fact, the most likely scenario for 2025 is for Triple Eight to run its own AMG GT3 alongside a customer Mercedes in the Australian championship.

“That’s not compromised at all,” Whincup said of the AMG relationship. “We’ll still be the parts provider, but we’re able to run other cars.

“We won’t compromise our AMG customer service, that’ll still be there as good as it’s ever been for a long period of time.

“We’re just looking to see if there are opportunities with another brand.

“We’re the GM homologation team in Supercars, so it’d make sense if a GM Corvette was going to be run here in this country, it should be with us.”

Whincup says the team should have a firm idea of the timeline for the availability of a Corvette GT3 within the coming weeks.