Out of the JAM Motorsport operation, Daniel Price started the race on the Shannons SpeedSeries Phillip Island program and was third at the compulsory pitstop. Blake Purdie took over, grabbed the lead on Lap 26 for a 2.9s victory.

Second place went to the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura, driven by Max Geoghegan and Tom Hayman who was able to displace George Miedecke and Rylan Gray Ford Mustang on the same lap.

From pole position Miedecke led at the outset from Price and Geoghegan. However, the safety car was deployed on the opening lap after Dean Campbell’s Mustang spun into Turn 1 and was hit by Glen Nirwan’s McLaren which couldn’t avoid contact.

Miedecke took the CPS Window immediately it opened, as did Price who was behind Geoghegan at the time. The latter opted to stay out to build a lead in a bid to reduce the additional pit time the McLaren had over the Mustang and Audi.

With the stops completed, Gray led from Purdie and Geoghegan. The gaps reduced when another safety car was called with Am contenders, the Chris Lillis/Nathan Callaghan Porsche 718 Cayman, stopped with damage at Lukey Heights.

The three front runners raced together in that order until the final couple of laps. Behind the trio in fourth were Cody Burcher and Tim Leahey (BMW M4) ahead of Zoe Woods and Nash Morris (Porsche).

Silver class competitors filled the top six places with Summer Rintoule and Jarrod Hughes sixth after they started the Mercedes-AMG at the rear of the grid. They were disqualified from Race 1 with a ride height infringement.

Seventh and first in the Silver Am class were Tim Berryman and Daniel Frougas (Toyota Supra EVO 2), ahead of class rivals Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall (Mustang) and Lachlan Mineeff/Rob Rubis (Ginetta G55).

Tenth in a remarkable comeback after an additional pitstop to assess the damage were Campbell and Cameron Crick.

Am class honours were taken out by Peter Lawrence (BMW) for a second time after he took them in Race 1. He finished 14th and in front of class rivals and Randall Racing teammates Jamie Augustine/Peter Lawrence, with Glenn Walker (BMW) third.

The second round of Monochrome GT4 will be at next round of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 2-4.