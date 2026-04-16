McLaughlin will once again drive the Pennzoil-backed #3 Chevrolet, which this year features a US theme.

The car has blue and red stripes throughout with the United States flag atop the sidepods.

McLaughlin is a dual citizen of New Zealand and the United States having moved there in 2020 and married his wife Karly.

Last year, McLaughlin failed to start the Indianapolis 500 after he crashed during the warm-up laps entering the first turn.

That was the lowlight in a tough season, in which he finished 10th.

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Four rounds into 2026 and McLaughlin sits seventh in the standings with a second place finish to his name in the season opener.

“We’re showing glimpses of speed and that’s a good feeling for the whole team,” McLaughlin said, speaking on Fox Sports’ Motor Racing 360.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle the last 18 months. We’re working very hard, it’s very competitive but I’m still having a blast here and really learning and enjoying that.”

McLaughlin will continue his campaign on the streets of Long Beach on April 20, with coverage live and exclusively on Stan Sport.