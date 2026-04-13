It was a one-two for Australia in the LMGT3 division, with Sargent in the #75 Porsche 911 GT3 R trailed by the McLaren 720S GT3 driven by Garnett Patterson.

The leading Proton Competition car defeated the #23 United Autosports entry of Patterson, Michael Birch, and Wayne Boyd by three seconds.

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CLICK HERE for full 4 Hours of Barcelona results by class

Kessel Racing’s #57 Ferrari 296 claimed third in the hands of Daniel Serra, Takeshi Kimura, and Andrew Gilbert, 14.5 seconds off the lead.

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The decisive move of the race for Sargent came in the final half hour when the race-leading #62 Team Qatar by Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG GT3 got baulked by a slower LMP3 car.

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Sargent went around the outside at the downhill left-hander at Turn 5 to take the lead.

The Mercedes-AMG ultimately faded to fourth with Abdulla Al-Khelaifi, Julian Hanses, and Adam Christodoulou.

Speaking post-race, Sargent praised his co-drivers Richard Lietz and Matt Kurzejewski for the strong start to the race.

“For me to even get to that point it was obviously well executed by the team and obviously these two guys,” Sargent said.

“No mistakes, hit their marks and just gave it to me in a position where I could do what I could do.

“It was good. I got a little bit fortunate with some lapped traffic, which helped secure the position, but that’s part of multi-class racing.

“You’ve got to take advantage when they come and sometimes they don’t go your way. This time it worked for us.

“It was good to get the move done and then hold the lead from then on.

“We worked very hard this week, the team really did a good job to put us in a position with this car where we could do what we could do today.”

The second round of the European Le Mans Series takes place at Circuit Paul Richard for the 4 Hours of Le Castellet.

It’s a circuit that Sargent isn’t familiar with, but one he is confident in tackling.

“I’ve never actually been to Paul Ricard, so I will be arriving at Paul Ricard just for the race and I’ll have to get my eye in quickly,” he said.

“For sure, get on the sim, get it done, and with the wealth of experience that these two have, it’s going to really help me a lot for that.”