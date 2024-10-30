It comes as Laura Wontrop Klauser and Christie Bagne get set to depart the company at the end of the year.

Klauser will move from her post as the GM sports car racing program manager to GM’s global hardware systems and integration team as the engineering group leader.

Bagne, meanwhile, will switch from program manager at Corvette Racing to corporate strategy as a senior analyst.

Dane will take up that vacancy having joined earlier this year as the motorsports integration manager at GM Motorsports.

“Motorsports is a platform to hone engineering and leadership skills in a fast-paced highly competitive race environment,” read a GM statement.

“Rotating team members back into production and corporate programmes is part of our core “why we race” mission. Having experience in motorsports programmes helps to enrich our team members’ careers and make GM a stronger company.

“At the conclusion of the 2024 season, Laura Wontrop Klauser will transition from the role of GM Sports Car Racing Program Manager back to production, joining the Global Hardware Systems and Integration Team as Engineering Group Leader. Concurrently, Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R Program Manager, will transition to Corporate Strategy as a Senior Analyst.

“Keely Bosn, currently Future Tech & Mobility Planning Manager in the Competitor Intelligence, Technology and Mobility Planning organization at GM, will join GM Motorsports as the Cadillac Racing Program Manager.

“Jessica Dane, currently the Motorsports Integration Manager in GM Motorsports, will become the Corvette Racing Program Manager for all Corvette GT3 programmes.”

Dane’s move comes as Triple Eight Race Engineering investigates whether to switch from the Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in Australia.

The Z06 GT3.R is in high demand and availability of stock could preclude Triple Eight from making a switch as soon as 2025.