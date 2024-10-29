It was another weird and wonderful weekend in Surfers Paradise with decent action both on and off the track.

There were dominant performances from Cam Waters and Brodie Kostecki, although it was hard to go past Peter Adderton as best on ground as he first stoked the Boost vs Erebus fire, and then made peace with hats for all.

Meanwhile, Former Legend has a new $7000 steering wheel for his Camira and Mark Dutton is wondering how to keep Brodie Kostecki out of a Triple Eight Camaro.

All that and much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.