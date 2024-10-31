The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
November 1-3
BASKERVILLE HISTORICS
This is the most popular motorsport event to be staged on the meticulously presented Bulk Nutrients Baskerville Raceway at Hobart in Tasmania. It is also one of the top historics in Australia. There will be 51 races and on-track sessions after practice and qualifying over the weekend.
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Classic Formula Libres
- F5000, Groups Q & R & Invited
- Group S Production Sports & Invited
- Sports Sedans
- Muscle Car Cup
- Spirited Demonstrations
- Classic Sprints
- Hounds of Baskerville Regularity
- Regularity Sedans
- Regularity Sports & Racing & Invited
VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The fifth round at Winton Motor Raceway will feature the third and final round of the National Truck Racing Championship.
- Super Trucks
- Super TT
- 0Lt Sports Sedans
- Pulsars
QR DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Run under AASA sanction, the penultimate round of six is at Queensland Raceway.
- Track Attack Excels
- Superkarts
- Qld Production Cars
- Qld Touring Car Championship
- Combined Tin Tops
GRASS ROOTS RACE SERIES
The fourth round at Lakeside Park will provide each category with practice, qualifying and five races.
- Hot Hatch Cup
- Production Utes
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Trans Ams
- Lakeside Outlaws
SUPERKART RACES AND TTM CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP REGULARITY
Hosted by the A7C and the ASC, the event takes place at Mallala Motorsport Park.
AUSTRALIAN KHANACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
The discipline’s annual national event will promoted by the Motorsport Club of Tasmania at Symmons Plains Raceway on a mixture of tarmac and gravel surfaces.
LOCKYER ENDURO
The third round of the Queensland Off Road Championship takes place in the Lockyer Valley over 240kms on the 16km course in the foothills and natural terrain of Thornton.