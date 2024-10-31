The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

November 1-3

BASKERVILLE HISTORICS

This is the most popular motorsport event to be staged on the meticulously presented Bulk Nutrients Baskerville Raceway at Hobart in Tasmania. It is also one of the top historics in Australia. There will be 51 races and on-track sessions after practice and qualifying over the weekend.

Featured Videos

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Classic Formula Libres

F5000, Groups Q & R & Invited

Group S Production Sports & Invited

Sports Sedans

Muscle Car Cup

Spirited Demonstrations

Classic Sprints

Hounds of Baskerville Regularity

Regularity Sedans

Regularity Sports & Racing & Invited

VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fifth round at Winton Motor Raceway will feature the third and final round of the National Truck Racing Championship.

Super Trucks

Super TT

0Lt Sports Sedans

Pulsars

QR DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Run under AASA sanction, the penultimate round of six is at Queensland Raceway.

Track Attack Excels

Superkarts

Qld Production Cars

Qld Touring Car Championship

Combined Tin Tops

GRASS ROOTS RACE SERIES

The fourth round at Lakeside Park will provide each category with practice, qualifying and five races.

Hot Hatch Cup

Production Utes

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Trans Ams

Lakeside Outlaws

SUPERKART RACES AND TTM CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP REGULARITY

Hosted by the A7C and the ASC, the event takes place at Mallala Motorsport Park.

AUSTRALIAN KHANACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

The discipline’s annual national event will promoted by the Motorsport Club of Tasmania at Symmons Plains Raceway on a mixture of tarmac and gravel surfaces.

LOCKYER ENDURO

The third round of the Queensland Off Road Championship takes place in the Lockyer Valley over 240kms on the 16km course in the foothills and natural terrain of Thornton.