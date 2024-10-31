The festival, which uses part of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit, will take place on March 8-9 with a particular emphasis on Formula 1, sports cars, and touring cars.

The latest poster for the 2025 event features the 1990 Australian Grand Prix-winning Benetton B190 alongside a Nissan RC88 and Peter Brock’s famous Mobil 1-backed Ford Sierra.

The Benetton B190 was driven in the era by Brazil’s Nelson Piquet.

Featured Videos

“We can’t ignore the link that Adelaide has to Formula 1 and that will be very evident at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival, some 40 years since the first Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide,” said Adelaide Motorsport Festival event director Tim Possingham.

“The Benetton B190 shown on the poster was featured at the event last year and is the actual 1990 Australian Grand Prix-winning car.

“We had a lot of requests for that car to return again and it will be joined by many other F1 cars from different ages, including some absolute screamers that have never been seen here before.”

Possingham hinted at the possibility of a Formula 1 car not previously seen at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“One in particular we hope to fly out from France in the next six weeks, pending a successful track test,” he said.

The historic event has got a Goodwood Festival of Speed feel about it with an eclectic mix of machinery on display on- and off-track.

Group A touring cars and Group C sports cars have become a fixture of the festival.

The Nissan will be dressed in its iconic Calsonic livery. The car competed in the All-Japan Sports Prototype Championship, World Sportscar Championship, and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The iconic Mazda 767B will also return for another year.

“At the same time, we have experienced a large volume of applications for Group A and Group C cars and there are some cars that will attend the event which have not been seen for decades. What’s more impressive is that some of these are iconic cars on a global scale,” said Possingham.

“We will have some new Le Mans cars such as the Nissan RC88, and although this doesn’t have a direct connection with Adelaide it demonstrates what we are doing in respect to bringing cars in from all over the world that are ‘world cars’ that you normally can only see at Goodwood and a handful of other events in the Northern Hemisphere.”