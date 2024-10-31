The Canadian-based company is a manufacturing and engineering firm entrusted by Ford to develop the competition Mustang GT4.

Miedecke Motorsport has been appointed Australia and New Zealand agent after its success this season and will provide comprehensive customer support service.

George Miedecke and Rylan Gray took the Ford Mustang GT4’s first global win, with victory at the opening round of Monochrome GT4 Australia at Phillip Island. They also had wins at The Bend and Queensland Raceway.

Featured Videos

Since then, a second Mustang GT4 made its debut at Sydney Motorsport Park, raced by Gomersall Motorsport which has another on the way.

“We’re very proud to formalise the relationship with Multimatic,” said Miedecke.

“We’ve proven that the GT4 Mustang is a solid package and very strong especially with the Australian tracks. I feel like between Rylan, myself, dad [Andrew Miedecke] and Chris O’Toole on the engineering side, we’ve been able to advance the program.”

Miedecke has been inspired by existing customer support programs to ensure a thorough service is provided.

“We’ll be providing support to all Mustang teams in Monochrome GT4 Australia for the foreseeable future. We’ll have a really high level of support, so if a Mustang customer has an issue or a crash they will be able to come straight to our truck.

“It’ll be similar to the Porsche model where the customer buys the part, fits it on their car and keeps on racing. It will be a fully mature support program with a truck full of components and customers will be able to rely on that.”

Miedecke expects at least four to be on the Monochrome GT4 Australia grid in 2025. Plus, there is an option for more to arrive ready for the start of next season.

Customers will have the ability to purchase parts through not only Miedecke Motorsport, but from local Ford dealers as the Mustang GT4 features several production-based components.

The final round of Monochrome GT4 Australia is at the Bathurst International on November 8-10.