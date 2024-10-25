Owned by Zagame Autosport, McLaren Melbourne in collaboration with McLaren Customer Racing in the United Kingdom, will provide competitors with an impressive support program in 2025.

Zagame Autosport primarily supported to track day participants before it stepped up this season to support Jason Yu and Josh Buchan in Monochrome GT4 Australia at selected events.

“The first bit of exciting news is we bit the bullet and made the commitment to bring the three more McLaren Artura GT4s into the country,” said Zagame Autosport’s Rod Wilson after the marque’s wins in Silver and Am Cups at the most recent round in Sydney.

“In effect all three will be available to customers. Zagame Autosport was appointed the McLaren Motorsport retailer for Australia in 2018 and we haven’t been actively involved in mainstream motorsport, but instead supporting track days among other things.

“Now we are going racing, we can take that brand support to a higher level.

“The inventory includes spare engines, gearboxes and all the parts to fill our second truck, which will come to every event as a McLaren branded customer racing support program.”

The involvement with Yu’s program and the success of the Chaz Mostert-led Method Motorsport team will provide the perfect beginning to a significant customer support program.

“This has only been made possible thanks to co-investment from McLaren UK and its desire to have the brand succeed in Australia,” Wilson explained.

“Between Jason’s program and Method Motorsport, it just made sense to ramp up that racing support. We’re going to be there, we understand the cars better than anyone, so we may as well grow the support.

“We’re doing the McLaren customer support program for customers, sale of cars, the success of the brand and the category.”

In addition McLaren was represented by Anthony Soole in the 570s GT4 as he made his debut.

“It really all came together for us on Sunday,” Wilson stated.

“We’re blown away. We’re a small, effective team of three, we keep it simple, but we know the car very well.”

Besides the local support for competitors from Zagame Autosport, McLaren Customer Racing UK will provide an engineer to all Monochrome GT4 Australia rounds next year.

The final round of the Monochrome GT4 Australia will be held at Mount Panorama as part of the Bathurst International on November 8-10, broadcast live on the Seven Network and internationally via GTWorld.