Of the four rounds held, they have won both the Lake Mountain Sprint and Snowy River Sprint ahead of Paul Dowie and John Allen in their Porsche GT3 RS. On this occasion Dowie was again second with the margin between the two teams was 1:06 while Great Tarmac Rally winners Matt Gibbens and Tim Jurd steered their Lotus Exige to third, just 5.0s behind.

The outright championship has gone to Dowie and Allen through consistency with three seconds and a third. Cricton Lewis and Anthony Carr (Subaru Impreza WRX STi) who were fourth at Mt Baw Baw, finish second overall ahead of the Wrights.

Mt Baw Baw is in the Victorian High Country and the spring accentuates the towering snow gum forests over the fields of wildflowers. Despite that competitors and officials were welcome on arrival to set up, with a heavy snow drop on Friday morning.

Under the sanctioning of the AASA, the event covered 32.3kms from Porcupine Creek to the summit of Mt Baw Baw and divided into 17 stages over two days. Wrigth won 11 stages, Dowie was quickest on four and Gibbens headed the other two.

Fifth place in the year’s finale went to Scott Coppleman and Matt van Rooye (WRX) ahead of Jonathan Moir/Brad Jones (Ford Escort Mk2), Mick Downey/Jarrod Akker (Holden Commodore), and Mark Griffith/Neill Wooley (Mercedes Benz AMG GTR).

Neil and Sue Cuthbert (Mitsubishi Lancer), and Allan and Kerry Hines (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X) completed the top 10 of the 32 finishers. Only eight were classified as non-finishers.

2025 Australian Tarmac Rally Championship

Lake Mountain Sprint, February 22-23

Mt Baw Baw Sprint, May 3-4

Snowy River Sprint, September 13-14

The Great Tarmac Rally, October 25-26