Verstappen was left displeased after three-time grand prix winner Johnny Herbert questioned his mentality following the Mexico City Grand Prix

Having worked as a pundit, Herbert is also an occasional FIA steward. He was part of the quartet who penalised the Dutchman for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“The right decision was made, the 20-second penalty for Max Verstappen was not harsh,” Herbert remarked in the wake of last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

“Was Verstappen’s driving style on the edge or over the top? Yes, it was.

“Verstappen’s driving style was harsh, especially when he’s taking a fellow driver off the track. It’s an absolute no-no from me, current drivers, former drivers and stewards.”

Herbert’s comments were made as a pundit. However, he also had an official role as one of the four FIA stewards at last weekend’s event.

Given his occasional FIA role, his public opinion, therefore, gives rise to the perception of bias within the FIA.

“I am such a big fan of Verstappen and it frustrates me massively when he drives the way he did in Mexico,” Herbert added.

“He doesn’t need to do it, he’s so good in the cockpit and at this point in the championship, he just needs to stay out of trouble and drive as well as possible.

“When Verstappen goes into this horrible mindset of trying to gain an advantage by taking a fellow driver off the race track so Ferrari can get the one-two, that’s where Verstappen needs to know he doesn’t have to do that. Just win in the cleanest possible way you can.

“The attitude in the Stewards’ room was really good and our decision was clear because the guidelines tell us what to look at and how to deal with the situation.

“When we applied the two ten-second penalties to Max Verstappen, we were all in agreement. Always remember, there are four stewards who make these decisions.”

Herbert isn’t alone in his comments, with 1996 world champion Damon Hill also criticised Verstappen’s approach to racing.

In typical fashion, the Dutchman has remained defiant and insists he pays not attention to such commentary.

“I’ve heard that before in my career,” he reasoned.

“It’s my 10th year in Formula 1, I think I know what I’m doing.

“I don’t listen to those individuals,” he added.

“I just do my thing. I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing.”

His comments were made as part of an FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

And while he refused to be drawn too far on the criticism there, he was more expansive when speaking with the Dutch media.

“Well, now you know where he stands,” the championship leader said of Herbert’s comments.

“It’s pretty abnormal for him to say this, right?

“People act like I’m doing it all on purpose. But they can’t see inside my head. They are pretty extreme accusations.

“Yes, we raced hard. That’s right. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

He didn’t stop there, suggesting there was an inherent bias against him within the paddock.

“If they all knew it so well prior to their careers, they would all have become champions,” he said of his critics, specifically in the British corps.

“I know a lot of people are biased and that I have the wrong passport.

“I’m very happy with my passport, mind you, but in this paddock it’s the wrong one. I know how most people are.

“Last year almost everything went perfectly. It must have hurt a lot of people a lot that they couldn’t say anything negative.

“Now it’s all coming out and they’re going full steam ahead. They’re doing just fine.

“It doesn’t upset me.”

His perception of bias is understandable.

Having been handed community service for swearing during an FIA press conference in Singapore, Charles Leclerc was not so much as investigated for doing likewise in Mexico City.

That did not escape Verstappen’s attention, and he noted as much when asked whose opinion he does listen to.

“People that are objective and close to me and not just there to stir,” he began before cutting himself short.

“I can’t say the word, because I’ll probably get another… I mean, apparently it only counts for me anyway, because, you know, after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing.

“I didn’t hear anything from it. So, it’s better I don’t swear again.

“But, yeah, some people are just being very annoying. And I know who these people are.

“I don’t really pay a lot of attention to them anyway.

“I’ve got to this stage in my career with the right people supporting me and making my own decisions.”

While Leclerc escaped any retribution in Mexico, it’s understood his language in the post-race press conference did catch the eye of the FIA and there it is therefore expected he’ll be asked to explain himself in Interlagos tomorrow.

The delay however opens the FIA to Verstappen’s perception, and one could form the opinion that any action now comes as a response to the three-time world champion calling out the inconsistency, whether that’s true or not.

The presence of Herbert as a steward this weekend is also problematic.

While there is no doubting his knowledge, expertise, and professionalism in carrying out the role he’s charged with, the appropriateness of his appointment in light of his recent comments must be questioned.

That is no slight against Herbert, but a standard all involved in F1 in an official capacity must be held to; they can offer punditry or work with the FIA, but they should not do both.

At a time when the FIA is under scrutiny for the consistency of stewards, it must do what it can to ensure its panel is beyond reproach.