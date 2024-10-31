From nearly 100 applicants, Exton came out on top to win himself a fully funded GT4 scholarship for the forthcoming season.

Exton will pilot a McLaren Artura GT4 in the GT New Zealand Championship as the winner of the Giltrap Motorsport Junior Scholarship.

The GT New Zealand Championship is part of Tony Quinn’s National Racing Group Promotions Limited-led NextGen New Zealand Championship.

Exton is the second young New Zealander to win the prize after Brock Gilchrist, who won the GT4 title and has gone on to finish second in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

“My dream is to be a race car driver, and this is the perfect next step to becoming a professional race car,” said Exton.

“It’s a jump from an 86. It’s a lot faster. I’m very thankful that I’ve driven a Porsche a few times, which is also quick.

“I think I’ll be able to fit right in and hit the season and hit the first round running.”

Exton, 20, has junior karting titles under his belt as well as a third place finish in his second season of the Toyota 86 Championship.

Exton recently stepped into a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car and also drove a GR Supra GT4 in Germany.

Exton will be supported by team manager Owen Evans, the father of Formula E star Mitch Evans.

“This is a rare opportunity for any young driver,” said Evans.

“Because it is fully funded, the only thing we need William to bring is talent; Giltrap Group provides a top car and team that is focused on providing him with the best package to win the GT Championship GT4 class for the second year in a row.”

Exton will have his first competitive hitout at Taupo Motorsport Park on November 22-24 in the GT New Zealand Championship.