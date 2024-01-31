Both he and Broc Feeney have been handed new chassis for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, which they christened today in Ipswich.

Brown has already tested with Triple Eight as part of its GT3 programme, given he will drive one of its Mercedes-AMGs in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Until now, though, his Supercar experience with the team had been limited to his Super2 days, driving VF Commodores built by the Banyo-based squad and completing an Evaluation Day in one.

“It's been really exciting to finally jump in the car,” said the Toowoomban, who inherits predecessor Shane van Gisbergen's Race Engineer, Andrew Edwards.

“I've been down at the workshop heaps over the last three weeks and to finally get to drive it has been awesome.

“We haven't done a lot of laps – you know, it is a shakedown day – so, just working through making sure I feel comfortable, that I'm sitting right and everything there, but it's been really good.”

Brown has arrived at Triple Eight from Erebus Motorsport whereas Feeney is about to start his fourth season with the team, including the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2021.

The latter commented, “My car's pretty much the same from last year; same seat insert, steering wheel, and everything.

“So, we're making a couple of minor adjustments just to make sure I'm comfy.

“Apart from that, we're just going to make sure the car runs nice and well today, and then we'll get into our tests next week.”

Dick Johnson Racing is also at Queensland Raceway today, comparing two different engine specifications for the Ford Mustang, while Matt Stone Racing is holding a rookie test day for Cameron Hill.

Triple Eight's cars are running in a promotional paintjob today, publicising the ‘Livery Launch' when its new Red Bull Ampol Racing look will be revealed.

That will take place this Saturday at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, with the general public invited to attend for free.