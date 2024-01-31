As first reported by Speedcafe, a Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang has appeared at the Ipswich circuit today for engine testing.

As was the case earlier this month, when DJR and Chevrolet team PremiAir Racing each provided a car, the category is testing how to use the torque sensors which have now arrived.

However, it has also been announced via Supercars' official website that DJR is today set to run two different engine specs.

“Effectively this an extension of the previous two days of torque testing,” the category's General Manager of Motorsport Tim Edwards told its website.

“We were at Southport [Airfield] in December then we did some competitive work between the two makes at Queensland Raceway with torque sensors.

“In effect, DJR have got two different specifications of engine, and on the same car with the same torque sensor on the same day, they're going to get some comparative running.”

Edwards added, “We did installation running at Southport before Christmas to see that they worked and we got some information out of it,” Edwards said.

“The testing we did a couple of weeks ago with the DJR car and PremiAir car was further validation,” Edwards said.

“That was different circumstances obviously with acceleration out of corners as opposed to going up and down a straight.

“Out of that, DJR refined a couple of things, and the best way to validate the differences between the specs was to do an engine change in the middle of the day to validate the differences, allowing them to refine what will be the spec engine for Ford teams in 2024.”

The Coyote-based Ford unit underwent a number of mapping changes last year, although the throttle body was also changed mid-season.

In addition to torque sensors, transient dynamometer testing will also form part of the engine parity initiatives.