A single Dick Johnson Racing Mustang is running at the Ipswich circuit along with the two brand-new Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaros and the Matt Stone Racing Camaro of Cameron Hill, who is undertaking a rookie test day.

A spokesperson for DJR, the Ford homologation team, was not in a position to shed any light on the matter when contact by Speedcafe, on the basis that it is a Supercars test.

It is understood, though that the test is engine-related.

Both aerodynamics and engines have been the subject of off-season parity work, including historic category wind tunnel testing in North Carolina in December and earlier this month.

DJR and Chevrolet team PremiAir Racing subsequently sent a car each to Queensland Raceway for the purpose of torque sensor testing.

Torque sensors are one plank of Supercars' bid to ensure parity between the 5.4-litre, Coyote-based double overhead cam unit which powers the Mustangs and the 5.7-litre pushrod ‘LTR' which sits under the bonnet of the Camaros.

The other is transient dynamometer running, which is expected to begin in the United States before the start of the new season, on February 23 at Mount Panorama.

A number of Supercars technical staff are in attendance today at Queensland Raceway, although new General Manager of Motorsport, Tim Edwards, has not been sighted thus far.

DJR has an increased role on the Ford side this season given it has also taken over engine supply from Herrod Performance Engines, as revealed by Speedcafe.

It has, however, taken steps to ensure that the engine shop is operated independently from its race team and hence no unfair advantage accrues, according to CEO David Noble.