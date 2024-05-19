In the fastest Division A class of the fifth running of the event, Herring drove single handily his Mazda MX5. He had to complete two 5min mandatory pitstops and led the first lap, and then the last 10 of the 77 lap journey to cross the line 11.2s clear of second.

Brothers Matt and Aaron Giuntini in their Division B Honda Civic were the runners up after a 5min and a 2:30 stop with third to Alex and Dieter Holzl in their Division C BMW 1M which started 32nd and had just one obligatory 5min stop.

Overall, there were five divisions which were based on lap times, nominated before the event. Division D went to the 11th placed Subaru Impreza WRX STi shared by Grant and Harry Inwood while Division E was taken out by Simon Agar in a Hyundai Veloster.

Sixty cars started, 41 finished and 19 didn't with many of the latter potential race winners. There were seven safety car periods in the race that went 2:44.37.57 in duration. Seven incurred penalties, mainly for pitstop infringements.

TCR Australia champions Josh Buchan started Charlie Khoury's Honda Civic from the rear of the grid and made it though to eighth in seven laps when the engine blew.

The Jimmy Vernon/Jackson Copeman MX5 led from Lap 2 to Lap 13 and ultimately ended up in the tyre barrier at Turn 3. Off the back of a fourth outright in the Bathurst 6 Hour, Cem Yucel and Iain Salteri led 19 laps in the Div B Volkswagen Golf until a late tyre delamination saw them drop to sixth.

Ahead of them were Adam Gosling/Brent Howard (Div C Civic) in fourth from Jamie Miller (Div B Mitsubishi Evo 9). Seventh and the last on the lead lap were Chris Stannard and Jon O'Neill in their Div C Porsche 944.