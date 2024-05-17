Reigning Battery World Aussie Racing Car Champion Heinrich did half the laps of his rivals in practice and was still the fastest in his Mustang bodied racer.

In the later qualifier session for Round 3, Heinrich immediately pulled out another three tenths of a second. But the competition was coming with local and rookie Mason Harvey (Camaro) able to shave a tenth off Heinrich's time before the latter responded with the pole winning 1:03.1797.

Harvey was just 0.03s slower and held onto second ahead of Brandon Madden (Camaro), Kodi Garland, Josh Anderson and Cody Brewczynski, all in Mustangs and within 0.5s of the pole sitter.

Behind them were Reece Chapman (Mustang), Jordan Freestone (Camaro), Nathan Williams (Mustang) and Kent Quinn (Mustang) in the top 10 which was covered by a second. At the end of the session Asher Johnston's Mustang blew its engine into Turn 7 and was hit by the Scott Dornan Camaro which was caught out on the oil.

Heinrich jumped from his Mustang into the Whiteline Racing '70 Chev Camaro and was able to top the Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters second round qualifying.

After he came on at the end to head the practice session, Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) was immediately the fastest in the grid deciding session, that was until he was pipped by Heinrich.

Points leader Steve Johnson (Ford Mustang) was late out and in two laps was fifth, then second and ultimately third. Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore VB) was fourth quickest ahead of Andrew Fisher (A9X), Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD), Cam Tilley (Valiant Pacer), Jamie Tilley (Mustang) and the Toranas piloted by Jim Pollicina and Danny Buzadzic.

Joint First Focus Radical Cup Australia points leader Peter Paddon and Cooper Cutts continued close tussle in qualifying where it was GWR's Paddon from NSW who edged his West Australia-based Arise Racing rival by 0.09s.

The locals filled the next three places went to locals Elliott Schutte, Bryce Moore and Mark Cirillo who shares with the driving with Cade Bell. Then followed Volante Rosso Motorsport Josh Hunt who is teamed with Peter Clare, Ash Samadi, Brad Russell and Bart Mawer and Terry Knowles in another two-driver pairing.

The session was interrupted with a brief red flag when Zara Horn spun out of Turn 7 half-way through and stalled as she tried to recover.