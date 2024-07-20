For nine of the 10 laps, the Holden Torana A9X driver trailed fastest qualifier Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore VB). He also had to ward off the challenge from Rylan Gray (Ford Capri) who in turn, had Jamie Tilley (Ford Mustang) immediately behind.

As they began the final lap, Hansford boldly went around the outside of Garwood to snatch the lead. He held off the Commodore driver through the next four corners as Gray mounted a challenge for second.

Gray was able to slip inside Garwood at Turn 6 and as they exited side-by-side, Tilley raced up alongside and passed them both. Hansford edged away to a 0.5s win over Tilley while Garwood salvaged third in front of Gray.

Fifth place went to Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) who recovered from a wild moment at Turn 3 on the first lap which relegated him to 11th. He and Andrew Fisher (Torana) spun as they went over the tunnel and took out several polystyrene signs as they slid down the hill to Turn 4.

Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) was next in front of Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer), Scott Cameron (Camaro), Jim Pollicina (Torana) just in front of Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang) and the recovering Fisher.

John Bowe was next in the Russell Hancock Mustang, usually driven by Steve Johnson. Johnson withdrew after practice due to illness and Bowe flew in late Friday as his replacement.

Earlier in the reversed grid Trophy race, it was a three-way tussle between Pollicina, Danny Buzadzic (Torana) and Zukanovic. Pollicina led early before Buzadzic took over. Pollicina led again as Zukanovic moved to second.

Then it was the latter in front, before Buzadzic passed Pollicina and then Zukanovic with a couple of laps to go. Zukanovic retook the lead on the penultimate lap but lost the race at the finish to Buzadzic by 0.038s.