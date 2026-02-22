Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup

Stinson led the way for the majority of race two to take a second victory for the weekend, but not without an early challenge.

Cooper Barnes got the jump over Stinson at the start and led the opening laps.

Jack Szewczuk played himself into the lead battle early on, capitalising on a side-by-side moment between the leaders through turn one to move himself into second, shuffling Barnes back to third.

At the back of the pack, invited driver Fabian Coulthard was working his way up through the field after damage ended his race yesterday.

Coulthard had made up six positions in the opening laps and was in the thick of the battle, before being caught up in contact between Ayce Buckley and Ashton Sieders.

As Stinson ran away at the front, the battle for the minor positions began to heat up between Barnes and Lachlan Gibbons.

Multiple drivers incurred penalties for overuse of kerbs throughout the race, including front-runner Szewczuk, Kade Davey, Coulthard and Romeo Nasr.

Craig Thornton was the sole non-finisher of race two, he was forced out by a flat left front tyre after being spun into the outside wall at turn 2 by Zane Rinaldi.

Stinson again raced away at the front in the third and final race of the weekend, untouched for the entire race.

The opening half of the race was incredibly tame, as the field spread out over green flag running, small battle packs began to emerge.

Ayce Buckley got away with a pair of scary moments in a handful of laps.

Buckley was involved in a moment with Tommy Roso on the exit of turn three, catching out Joshua Marsh and almost sending all three cars heavily into the tyre barrier.

Luckily the three were able to continue before Roso was side-lined with a mechanical issue.

Buckley ran wide at the exit of turn three again, this time by himself, but was able to continue without damage.

In the closing laps, Lachlan Gibbons worked his way past Cooper Barnes for second position and set about chasing down Stinson.

Gibbons whittled the gap down to under two seconds, but had to settle for second place.

BushRanger Touring Car Masters

Scott Cameron backed up his breakout first points-paying win yesterday with another lights to flag performance in race two.

Cameron drove the #95 Whiteline Racing Camaro to an emphatic victory in the car’s 350th TCM start.

Cameron got the jump over Steven Johnson on that start, but it was Danny Buzadzic who had the best start of the lead group, gaining two positions before turn one to slot in behind the leader.

Back in the pack David Hender was sent flying off the road after contact with Peter Burnitt, both cars were able to continue, but Hender was forced to pit at the end of lap one.

The lone safety car was drawn for Martin Riseley spinning at turn two mid-way through the race.

Cameron led the field away at the restart and never looked back, leading home Andrew Fisher, and Buzadzic.

Cameron capped off a perfect weekend with a third win in the final race of the weekend.

Staying cool under pressure, Cameron held off a mid-race charge from Johnson who came home in second position in the race and for the round.

Marcus Zukanovic had a scare at turn one when the right rear tyre let go on his XD Falcon, but was able to limp the car back and have it changed.

Cameron sealed the round victory from Johnson, while Fisher’s fourth position finish was enough to net the final step of the round podium.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Aaron Borg channelled his inner Steven Bradbury in race four, as the seas parted in front of him in the closing laps, allowing the two-time series winner to run away with the victory.

Adam Marjoram and Cam Crick battled hard for the race lead, coming to blows with only a handful of laps remaining.

Crick defended hard into turn two while Marjoram was just a touch deep under brakes and tagged the back of Crick, pushing them both wide.

A number of cars found the grass in the closing laps all around the circuit, including Justin Ruggier, Jensen Engelhardt, Brad Vereker, and a big crash for Jonathon Hanbury.

Hanbury ran slightly wide on the exit of the final corner, lost control of the Triton and spun all the way across the circuit, hitting the inside wall hard.

He was ok and able to climb out of the wrecked car under his own steam.

The race stayed under green flag conditions for the final lap, with a local yellow flag at the final corner.

Crick held on to take the overall round win ahead of Marjoram.