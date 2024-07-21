The Ford Mustang driver finished a very close second to Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X) in Race 2 before he beat his rival in the final outing at Sydney Motorsport Park.

They finished tied on points. As Hansford finish third in Race 3, Tilley's better result in the last gave him the overall honours.

Race 2 became a five-way scrap for the lead for most of the 11 laps and in the end they were covered by 1.2s. Hansford grabbed the lead from the outset and for the entire race had to cover Tilley's every attempt to get by.

The battle behind was equally intense. Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore VB) was third early, ahead of Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD), Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) and Andrew Fisher (A9X). Rylan Gray (Ford Capri) who had been so much part of the battle pack in Race 1, was off the track out of Turn 2 and resumed last.

Over the ensuing laps, Heinrich after passing Zukanovic, challenged Garwood and took second on Lap 4 just as his teammate Scott Cameron (Camaro) went to the pits with a broken gearbox.

Fisher was the next one to buy into the lead battle. He passed Zukanovic and shadowed Garwood when he passed Heinrich at Turn 7 and followed through before Turn 9.

Hansford hung on to win from Tilley, Garwood, Fisher and Heinrich. Zukanovic was next, clear of Danny Buzadzic (A9X), Gray, John Bowe (Mustang), Jim Pollicina and Lance Hughes in Toranas.

Race 3 started with Hansford again in front and Tilley all over the back of him for half the race. On Lap 6, Tilley was able to get past at Turn 6, after which the race was his.

Fisher who was the beneficiary of contact between a fast-starting Buzadzic and Garwood, was able to bridge the gap to the two front runners. A lap after the lead changed, Fisher slipped down the inside of Hansford to secure second.

There was slight contact between Garwood and Heinrich at Turn 4 which spun the Commodore driver. Gray was in the middle of them beforehand until he slowed and retired. Heinrich continued to place fourth ahead of Bowe, Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) and Cameron who just held off Buzadzic.