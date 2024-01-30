Matt Stone Racing has announced that Cameron Hill will complete a Rookie Test Day tomorrow at the Ipswich circuit, a day earlier than it had planned.

There, the #4 Camaro will join those of Triple Eight Race Engineering, which is conducting a New Car Shakedown for both Broc Feeney and Will Brown.

Triple Eight had intended to hit the track today but forecasts of inclement weather saw it postpone until Thursday, only to bring the shakedowns back forward a day due to a scheduling change.

It is that which also forced a change of plans for MSR, and a rush at Yatala to be ready for its first test day of 2024.

“Due to scheduling changes at Queensland Raceway, we have unexpectedly had to bring our Car #4 Rookie Test Day forward by 24hrs to tomorrow (Wednesday), having originally been scheduled for Thursday,” read a social media post from the team.

“The MSR crew has been working hard all day to have the car prepped to be on track tomorrow.”

Hill is about to embark on his second full season in the Supercars Championship but is hence still entitled to a rookie complement of three extra test days on top of the standard three.

He and new team-mate Nick Percat are then set to test together at Queensland Raceway on Monday, along with the rest of the Sunshine State-based teams (Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, and PremiAir Racing).

MSR is set to debut a brand-new car during the season meaning in conjunction with plans for a three-event wildcard.

It would thus also be entitled to a shakedown day, which is technically not testing, with a new chassis limited to 60km of running for such an activity.