At the May 11-12 Winton Motor Raceway event, Hyper Racers will contest the second round of the new-look Australian Driver Championship while the big rig Super Trucks open their 2024 season.

The Hyper Racer X1s will have several new drivers in their ranks, none more significant than professional Motocross rider, Rory McKercher who was paralysed from the chest down two years ago in a motocross accident.

He returns to national level motorsport thanks to a mammoth effort by Dean and Jon Crooke of Hyper Racers who have constructed a hand controlled version. The custom controls have been designed, built and tested in house. McKercher passed his Observed Licence Test and emergency extraction tests with AASA officials at Winton's Test & Tune last Friday.

With three race wins in the first round at Calder Park in March, Ricky Capo leads the series over Dean Crooke and Damon Sterling.

At the helm of the Super Truck category, former racer Dave Pitman wants to restore it to its former glory when it was a national spectacle with thousands of spectators in attendance. Reigning champion Barry Butwell will be looking to go back-to-back in his Mack Superliner but will be up against multiple champ Steven Zammit and Shannon Smith in Kenworths and several other contenders.

With over 120 entries, the weekend will also feature Vic V8s, 2.0lt Sports Sedans, the Victorian Production Sports Cars Championship, Hyundai Excel Racing Victoria (Trophy and Masters) and the Victorian Super TT Championship. The event will feature a truck display on Saturday, food, drinks and coffee available from the Full Throttle Cafe.

Spectators ticket prices are $15 for Saturday, $20 for Sunday and $30 for both days. Children under 14 are free.