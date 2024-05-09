The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

May 10-12

VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 2 at Winton Motor Raceway will feature the usual AASA categories headlined by the Australian Super Trucks who will kick off the year, along with the second round of the Australian Driver Championship featuring Hyper Racers.

Australian Super Trucks Rd01

Australian Driver Championship Rd02

Hyundai Excel Racing Victoria – Masters

Hyundai Excel Racing Victoria – Trophy

Vic V8s

Victorian Super TT

2 Litre Sports Sedans

Production Sports Car Racing Victoria

KING OF THE MOUNTAIN BITUMEN HILLCLIMB TITLES

The event is run by the Townsville City Autosport Club, held at the Mt Stuart Hill Climb Road Course on the Mt Stuart access road, approximately 6kms west of Townsville. The course is 1.5 kms in length and rises around 150m from start to finish.

AUTOCRAFT BASKERVILLE 1000

This is a long distance-regularity event over six hours, complimented by the Symmons Plains 6-Hour in November. They are not conventional races, rather they are regularity events with pitstops and driver changes. Points are awarded for each lap time within plus/minus one second of the lap time nominated. The team with the most points at the end of competition is the winner.

NSW SUPERSPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second round is a Saturday evening event, promoted by the NSW Road Racing Club, will be held under lights on the Gardner (GP) Circuit at Sydney Motorsport Park.