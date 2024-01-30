The shakedown will now take place tomorrow at Queensland Raceway, when Will Brown and Broc Feeney will each cut up to 19 laps of the 3.1km Ipswich circuit.

That activity had originally been slated to take place today, only to be postponed to Thursday due to forecasts of inclement weather.

However, it has been brought back forward by a day due to scheduling changes at Queensland Raceway.

Brown will drive Car #87 in his first season at Triple Eight Race Engineering, as announced by the team a day ago, with Feeney continuing with #88.

The shakedown, for which each car is permitted up to 60km of mileage, takes place ahead of Saturday's ‘Livery Landing' at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

There, in Brown's home town, Triple Eight will unveil its new livery for the season ahead, with free entry to the general public.

