The Banyo-based squad was set to put the first miles into the Broc Feeney and Will Brown cars tomorrow at Queensland Raceway.

However, it has now pushed that back to Thursday, February 1 due to the weather forecast, a Triple Eight Race Engineering spokesperson has advised.

Both Feeney and Brown have been built new cars for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, the second of the Gen3 era.

Per Supercars regulations, a new chassis is allowed up to 60km of running on a designated shakedown day, equating to 19 laps of the 3.1km Queensland Raceway.

The announcement from Triple Eight comes after it revealed Brown's racing number for his first season with the squad, earlier this morning.

He has already tested with the team, in preparation for its Bathurst 12 Hour campaign, cutting laps at The Bend in the #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 which he will share with Feeney and factory driver Mikael Grenier.

Triple Eight is set to hold its first test day proper for the 2024 Supercars season on Monday, February 5 in Ipswich, along with the rest of the Sunshine State-based teams.

As it stands, two other teams are set to debut new cars at the opening event of the year at Mount Panorama, although Erebus Motorsport and Grove Racing are yet to confirm shakedown dates.

Erebus is building two new Coca-Cola Camaros, for 2023 champion Brodie Kostecki and new team-mate Jack Le Brocq, while Richie Stanaway will have a new Penrite Mustang at his disposal for his return to full-time Supercars competition.

PremiAir Racing acquired a third chassis last year, specifically that which Triple Eight had built originally for Peter Adderton, but that car has been assigned as a spare.

Following Triple Eight's shakedown, it will hold a ‘Livery Landing' on Saturday, February 3 at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, with free entry for the general public.

