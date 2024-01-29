The Toowoomba native will drive the #87 Chevrolet Camaro in the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

Team Principal Jamie Whincup explained, “The team discussed the idea of having sequential race numbers for 2024 so both Red Bull Ampol Racing cars were always listed in number order.

“Obviously, #89 looks too similar to #88 on track and driving down pit lane, so we arrived at #87.

“We can't wait to see Will represent the #87 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro into the future, and we're equally excited for our ‘Livery Landing' free public event in Toowoomba on February 3.”

With Brown replacing Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight Race Engineering, there had been much intrigue over which number Broc Feeney's new team-mate would take.

Feeney inherited the #88 which Whincup had used whenever he was not the previous season's champion (or for some enduros, depending on the circumstances).

#888 came to be tied to Craig Lowndes, who will once again form the experienced half of the Supercheap Auto wildcard which is set to be entered in this year's enduros.

Van Gisbergen had used #97 for all but two Supercars events during his time with Triple Eight, but that is the New Zealander's own ‘trademark' rather than being a team number.

Brown, though, has largely used team numbers during his career.

In Supercars, those have been Eggleston Motorsport's #38 and Erebus Motorsport's #999 in the Dunlop Super2 Series, then #9 in the top tier for Erebus.

His Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series drives have come in the #30 HMO Customer Racing entry – possibly a reference to that team fielding him in a Hyundai i30 N – and then #9 for Audi Sport Customer Racing.

Both Brown and Feeney will receive new chassis for the Supercars season ahead.

Red Bull Ampol Racing will launch that campaign with a ‘Livery Landing' at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport on Saturday, February 3, with free admission to the general public.