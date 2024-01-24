Cameron Hill will drive Car #4 this year while the team's newest arrival, Nick Percat, will get behind the wheel of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro.

Matt Stone is the son of Jim and nephew of Ross, the ‘Stone Brothers' who came to win three championships in a row in the 2000s.

The first of those was achieved in 2003 by Marcos Ambrose while driving Car #4, after which he took the #1 plate in 2004 and again in 2005, having himself gone back-to-back.

The #10 harks back to the days when Mark Larkham's entry competed in a technical alliance with SBR.

Matt Stone himself worked for SBR before branching out with his own venture in 2010, and winning the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2017 with Todd Hazelwood.

Then, Hazelwood drove Car #35, which remained the case when they stepped up to the top tier in 2017, and had remained on MSR cars ever since.

Having obtained a Garry Rogers Motorsport Racing Entitlements Contract to expand to two cars, it also gained the rights to Car #34 and had stuck with that pair of numbers from 2020 until now.

Jack Le Brocq scored its first Supercars Championship race win in Car #34 at Hidden Valley last year, while Hill drove Car #35 in his rookie season.

SCT Motorsports is yet to announce what number its Brad Jones Racing-run Camaro will take, having previously used #4.

Meanwhile, indications are that Tickford Racing will continue to field Thomas Randle in the #55 Mustang this year, when it streamlines to a two-car operation.

At Erebus Motorsport, Brodie Kostecki will switch from #99 to #1 having won the championship in 2023, with Le Brocq expected to take up the #9 upon his return to the team.

Mystery surrounds which number Le Brocq's predecessor, Will Brown, will use at Triple Eight Race Engineering this season.