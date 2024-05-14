The Queenslander is without his regular Strategist and Data Engineer for the Month of May as a result of the punishments which Roger Penske saw fit to dish out following an investigation into the breaches, which cost Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin their St Petersburg results.

Thus far, Power has shown no signs of being unsettled by the drama.

He finished second at Barber Motorsports Park in the days following the disqualifications behind handed down, and second also in recent days on the Indianapolis road course, after the crew suspensions were decided upon.

The two-time IndyCar champion came close to winning both of those races and, despite Race Engineer David Faustino admitting a possible strategic error while on double duty, he found the Indy GP weekend to have run smoothly.

“Honestly, it has run very well this weekend, even with everything that's happened,” he declared.

“Everyone has got their head down. They're working hard.

“Yep, disappointed all that sort of played out. But focusing forward, not even thinking about sort of the penalties.

“It is just one of those things. It was a mistake, and it happened.

“When you're a top team like Penske, people certainly like to really blow everything up and make a big deal of it, although it was just a mistake.

“It was actually a mistake. I know, I was testing when the software was put in. It was just one of those things.

“Man, I've just kept my head down, tried to block out all the noise. Looking forward. That's my job.

“My job is to turn up every week and give my absolute best and be professional and race to the best of my ability, and that's what I'm doing.

“I'm working hard and trying to get a win but just being smart.”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 event starts in hours from now, and Power continues to be bullish about Team Penske's prospects, at least in qualifying this weekend.

He declared before the suspensions were decided upon that he would be “a bit disappointed” if one of the three did not make the front row, and is not backing down on that stance.

“I just know the work that we've done,” explained the 2018 Indy 500 winner.

“I know that we've improved from last year, put it that way.

“Just cracked in the top 12 last year, and we've definitely improved on that quite a bit I feel.

“I kind of think that we should – and everyone else had something taken away with those pushrods.

“I feel like we should be right there. You don't know, everyone is working hard, as well. Other teams can improve. I just know that we've improved.”

Power expected to continue with the same crew for the Indy 500, as at the conclusion of Saturday's (local time) Indy GP.

Meanwhile, the McLaren IndyCar Team has confirmed that Callum Ilott will drive the #6 Chevrolet in the Indy 500, after announcing Theo Pourchaire for the remainder of the season thereafter.