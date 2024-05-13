The 22 entries is one of the series' strongest ever that is back in West Australia for the first time since 2022. Competition is expected to be tight across the Hero Autolifts Pro-Am and Workhorse Am class this weekend with three races on the tight, 2.41km circuit, north-east of Perth.

The round winner from 2022, Elliott Schutte returns fresh from his debut in the GT World Challenge debut at Phillip Island with Arise Racing's sister Ferrari GT team.

Schutte is one of several additions to the category. Seventeen-year-old Zara Horn is karting graduate and Ferrari Driver Academy candidate. She will pilot a Radical SR3 for Arise Racing after several WA state rounds with the squad.

This is her second Radical Cup Australia event and first solo round. She made her debut in Sydney last year alongside Jordan Oon in an Arise Racing entry and finished ninth and eighth in the two races.

New South Wales' GWR Australia have added to their lineup as well. Australian Formula 3 champion in 2015, Jon Collins will compete head-to-head with his racing mother Sue Hughes.

There will also be two-driver combinations with Cade Bell and Mark Cirillo together while Ian Oon pairs with Jay Wong.

GWR's Peter Paddon leads the series after victory at the Phillip Island first round. He won on a countback with he and West Aussie Cooper Cutts split the honours are tied on 76 points each. Ethan Brown is third with Terry Knowles and Barton Mawer fourth ahead of Ash Samadi.

Schutte and Bryce Moore took victories at the Wanneroo circuit two years ago with Moore the round winner. Moore now drives alongside Chris Reindler, and they were competitive in the season opener.

The First Focus Radical Cup Australia will tackle three races at carco.com.au Raceway alongside the Repco Supercars Championship. There will be two practice sessions and qualifying on Friday, and the 45min Race 1 begins on Saturday at 10:00am local time.

That will be followed by two, 25min sprint races on Sunday. The first at 8:00am and the second at 10:25am. All three will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports.