Spanish Formula 4

The championship began a Jarama with Peter Bouzinelos with Rodin Motorsport and Griffin Peebles in a MP Motorsport car. Bouzinelos celebrated his midweek signing with the team by finishing sixth overall after a fourth and a third before a DNF in the last. Peebles didn't fair as well as his best result was a 13th and followed by a 23rd and 16th.

F4 British Championship

In England at Brands Hatch, Alex Ninovic and Zack Scoular both posted top three results in the second round. Rodin's Ninovic was second in Race 1, and 17th in the reverse top 12 second race.

In Race 3 he was the race leader until the penultimate lap where a slight error allowed points leader Deagen Fairclough to go for the lead. The pair had contact and Ninovic was left stranded in a gravel trap as the race concluded.

Dual Australian/New Zealand national and UAE resident Scoular for Xcel Motorsport was 19th in the opener before he crossed the line fourth in Race 2. That became third when a technical infringement ruled out the rival that finished ahead of him. In Race 3 he placed 14th.

Formula Regional Japanese Championship

In the second round at Sportsland Sugo, Jesse Lacey for Bionic Jack Racing placed third and sixth in the two races and is fifth overall in the points.

Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

After both finished the first race at Hockenheim's first round, James Wharton (Prema Racing) who was third, had dramas on the first lap of Race 2 and pitted, out for the duration. Costa Toparis (KIC Evans GP) placed 28 after he qualified 13th but was forced to stop due to incidents in the second race.

USF PRO 2000

The third outing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Races 6, 7 and 8 was a good one for Turn 3 Motorsport's Lachie Hughes with three thirds. In the first he started fifth and wasted little time as he picked up two places. In the next he went from fourth to first at the start before a mistake dropped him a couple of spots.

USF 2000

At the same Indy venue, both Quinn Armstong (DEForce Racing) and Xavier Kokai (VRD Racing) outside the top in all races. Armstong had a DNF and a 20th while scored a pair of 18th places.