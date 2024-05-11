The reveal was held on the opening day of the ‘Hampton Hooptie-fest', an event for the ‘Lemons' class of motorsport which is run by the NaZCAR organisation.

The event is described by NaZCAR as “3 days of total lunacy” and a “test [of] man, machine and moron.”

Apparently, though, the moronic behaviour went a little too far on the opening day.

“Today [Friday], the Lemons team organized a gender reveal event as part of our activities,” read a statement posted online by 24 Hours of NaZCAR.

“However, we recognize that our approach, which involved placing the expecting parents at the centre of the circuit while a car executed drift manoeuvres around them, was not executed in the safest or most responsible manner.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the circuit, our fellow competitors, and the motorsport community for any concerns or disruptions caused by our actions. We are committed to learning from this action.

“As always, our priority is to ensure that all our events prioritize safety and professionalism.

“Rest assured, our dedication to delivering enjoyable and memorable racing experiences for all involved remains unwavering.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Hampton Downs CEO Josie Spillane passed comment on that announcement, which was posted to Facebook, declaring that “We can all have fun” but dismissed the notion of writing off safety as a ‘Karen' attitude.

She announced that an internal investigation will be held, and committed to holding the promoter to account.

“Let's be clear. We can all have fun,” began Spillane, via Hampton Downs' official Facebook profile.

“There are no Karen's when it comes to safety at a race track.

“Common sense and basic respect are all necessary requirements for people to have fun around cars on a track.

“Notwithstanding the dangerous stupid environment it put the expectant mum in, it was reckless, irresponsible and it broke just about every safety rule at Hampton Downs.

“An internal investigation is being held and the promoter will be held to account.

“We are all for fun and gender reveals but this was downright dumb.

“We are all for making our circuits accessible for everyone. It's not lawn bowls though people. There are rules and they are there for a reason.

“This was dangerous and irresponsible and the promoter should never have allowed it.

“I make no apologies for our standards or our rules.

“You can either accept them and participate and enjoy time on track or you can choose not to come to our circuits.”

The Lemons class of motorsport is described by organisers as “a breeding ground for inflated egos and God-like statuses.

“It's where any contraption, from Honda to Hyundai, from BMW to a Bucket of Bolts can do battle for the glory of gloating rights of LEMONS, all are winners if they make it to the end!”

NaZCAR claims it to be the cheapest form of motorsport in the world, and proudly declares that, “LEMONS events give you more seat time than a dunny after an unholy Tandoori…

“Cars and teams avoid crazy penalties by getting into the ‘spirit' of LEMONS, not taking things too seriously and dressing up in ‘themes' – the wackier, the better.

“Prizes for teams that last the distance – penalties for those with ‘misplaced talent' – fun for everyone!”

The Hampton Hooptie-Fest continues today.