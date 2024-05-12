The national Super Trucks first round, and the second round for the Hyper Racers' Australian Driver Championship were part of the second round of the Victorian Motor Racing Championships.

The first of four Truck races was clearly won by fastest qualifier Zammit (Kenworth T401) who led all the way. Frank Amoroso (Kenworth W900) maintained second while there was a strong contest for third between Barry Butwell (Mack Superliner) and Shannon Smith (Kenworth T900) until the latter went off in the sweeper. It dropped him behind Mark Noonan (Scania T123). Smith eventually retrieved fourth just ahead of Noonan and Robbie Fern (Volvo White).

It was a repeat for Zammit in Race 2 while for much of the six laps, Amoroso had to fend off Smith for second. Butwell finished fourth while Fern passed Noonan to secure fifth. The reverse grid Race 3 was delayed when the Mark Schutz Isuzu SBR stopped at pre-grid exit. Butwell won after he passed Noonan on the last lap. Smith was third from Lachlan Fern (Isuzu), Robbie Fern, Amoroso and Zammit who recovered from a near spin.

There was also a delay to the final race when the Mitchell Prillwitz Mack had a major fluid leak on the out lap. Again, a reverse grid race, Robbie Fern held off Butwell for the win while Zammit gained several spots and third. He finished ahead of Smith, Amoroso, Lachlan Fern and Noonan.

Sterling was a comfortable winner of the first Hyper Racers' encounter. Crossland was second after the start as Noah Sands made a successful move on Niko French for third. Sands would pick up second when Crossland spun. It was a 360 degree rotation out of Turn 2 and he only lost one place. Hamish Leighton finished fifth ahead of Dean Crooke and Lucas Stasi.

Race 2 was close with Sterling just in front of Sands. It was interrupted by a safety car when paraplegic Rory McKercher and Hardy Kuhn spun at Turn 9. French was able to snare third, but a spin cost him a lap and allowed Crossland to take the spot ahead of Crooke and Stasi.

There was a very brief safety car in Race 3 when Peter Nowlan went off. Sterling won over Crossland by 0.8s while Crooke was next from Stasi and a clutch-less Leighton who was a DNF in the previous race. French made an early pitstop and Sands slowed on the first lap and retired.

Crossland was set for second in the last, and for the round, until a spin on Lap 4 and retired. Sands came from the rear for second ahead of Stasi, and a close finish between Crooke and Leighton.