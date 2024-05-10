The new event which will be Round 4 of the both Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, will be the first-ever event promoted by SRO Motorsports Australia.

It will be the second time this year that the categories will have raced at the island circuit after the sprint rounds there in April. The new event will also feature a round of the Meguiar's Australian Production Car Series.

“Launching the SRO-promoted GT Festival event allows us to continue to build the profile of both our Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and the Monochrome GT4 Series in Australia,” said CEO, SRO Australia Ben McMellan.

“This final piece of our 2024 calendar is a great addition. A GT-centric motorsport event at Phillip Island is the ideal place for these cars as it's a track that shows the true capability of both GT3 and GT4 cars.

“The circuit is clearly a favourite amongst our teams and drivers, and they are looking forward to more track time there.

“All eyes are now on The Bend for Round 2. The first round at Phillip Island provided great racing and a big crowd, and we hope to see just as many people trackside at The Bend and the GT Festival in August.”

Details for the GT Festival in regards to broadcasting, additional support categories, event activations and ticketing will be announced in due course.

The next round for both GT World Challenge and GT4 Australia will be at The Bend in South Australia on May 31-June 2 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.