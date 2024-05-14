He is currently 13th in the drivers' championship and Cam Waters 15th, with the Campbellfield-based outfit sitting eighth in the teams' standings.

“It probably hasn't been the most ideal start to the season for Tickford or for us,” admitted Randle.

“Yeah, certainly things that I could have done better but I think as a whole, as a team, as a collective, we can all step it up, I believe.

“And I think that the results that are on paper aren't a true indication of where we are.”

Randle has taken fourth position in two races so far this year, but every other finish has been outside the top 10.

Waters is also an even example of what could have been, given he is one of three drivers to have achieved two pole positions thus far in 2024.

The latter of those, and a further front row start at Albert Park, eventuated in crashes at the head of the field.

The #6 Mustang ended up badly damaged after an incident with Matt Payne at the Australian Grand Prix, although Waters somehow salvaged eighth after contact with Tim Slade sent him sliding into the wall at the start of the opening Taupo race.

Now the Repco Supercars Championship field moves on to Wanneroo Raceway for this weekend's Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

The West Australian venue holds fond memories for Randle, including his first season in the Dunlop Super2 Series, in 2018.

“It's such a short track, but there's no real margin for error,” he said.

“I've got some good memories there. Got my first pole in Super2 and my first podium in Super2 there, so it's sort of a happy hunting ground in a way.

“I just love the atmosphere that that comes with racing at that event as well.”

Practice 1 starts on Friday at 14:20 local time/16:20 AEST.

Meanwhile, Speedcafe understands that Waters has indeed locked in a NASCAR Cup Series debut, at Sonoma next month, following a big hint from RFK Racing.