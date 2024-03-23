Payne had not long passed Waters when the Tickford Racing driver made nose-to-tail contact with the #19 Grove Racing entry at Turn 13 of Albert Park on Lap 2.

The Grove pilot then swung across to open up the arc of the Turn 14 right-hander, leading to a side-to-side hit with the #6 Mustang which resulted in both ending the contest in the wall.

The incident was reviewed in-race, with a decision of ‘no further action’ announced via timing as the remaining 22 cars trundled around under the Safety Car which ensued.

The stewards report which has now been issued explains that both drivers were deemed to have contributed to the crash.

“During the race, the DRD reviewed the available broadcast and in-car vision of an incident between Car 6 Cam Waters and Car 19 Matthew Payne in consultation with the DSA determined that Car 6 initially made contact to the rear of Car 19 causing Car19 wide at the apex of Turn 13, with Car 6 gaining an advantage on Car 19 on the outside approaching Turn14,” began said report.

“Car 19 has moved back to the traditional racing line for Turn 14 causing contact to Car 6.

“The Stewards have deemed that each driver (Car 6 for Turn 13 and Car 19 for Turn 14) contributed to the incident where neither driver have been classified as a Finisher in the race classifications.

“The Stewards believe in this instance imposing any further Time Penalties on either driver is not warranted.”

Four other incidents were also reviewed by the Deputy Race Director and Driving Standards Advisor but there were no penalties issued at all, during or after the race, with the following not referred to stewards given no breach of rule had been established: