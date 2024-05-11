The series was originally scheduled over five rounds. The series started with the opener at Sandown, with the next round at The Bend Motorsport Park in a week's time. Future rounds were set for Queensland Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park and Mt Panorama until the inclusion of the second Victorian round as the fourth at Phillip Island.

The category will join the just-announced standalone GT Festival event presented by SRO Motorsports Australia for its Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and the Monochrome GT4 Australia championships.

“We are very excited to be able to announce that Meguiar's Australian Production Cars will be racing at Phillip Island in 2024,” said Production Car Racing Ltd General Manager, Troy Williams.

“The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is one of the best tracks in this country, and it always delivers amazing racing in picturesque surroundings for our competitors.

“We do acknowledge this is a late announcement as far as competitors planning their racing for the year, however we once again do have the ‘drop your worst round' format incorporated within our championship points tally regulations this year, so hopefully no one should be disadvantaged.”

Rounds of the APC consists of a variety of formats from 30mins to two-hour races. The Phillip Island round will by over four one-hour races. The broadcast and live streaming details will soon be confirmed.

“If you look around the national-level circuit racing landscape, the APC is the last home for those who want to build race cars at home or in their own workshop and then bring them to the best race tracks and compete on a national stage, beamed around the country,” Williams added.

“We are all about delivering a professional and affordable national level series for 3E Production Cars across Australia while meeting the needs of our competitors and fans who want track time, exposure for sponsors, televised race coverage, and the kind of racing and camaraderie the APC is famous for.

“With six rounds now confirmed, what was already set to be a banner year for Meguiar's APC has just gotten bigger and better!”