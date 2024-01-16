Dubbed the ‘Red Bull Ampol Racing Livery Landing', the event will be held on Saturday, February 3 from 15:00-19:00 (local time).

There, Triple Eight Race Engineering will reveal this year's look for its Chevrolet Camaros, to be driven by Brown and Broc Feeney.

The season launch, which is free to the general public, will also include an aerobatic display from Red Bull pilot Matt Hall as well as a show and shine.

Brown is not only a race car driver but also a qualified pilot, with his fellow locals and aviation enthusiasts, as well as Supercars fans broadly, encouraged to attend.

Parking, food and drink, and bar facilities will be available on the day.

“This is going to be an epic event for Will's fellow Toowoombians and Supercars fans alike – it's not everyday you can completely take over a fully-operational commercial airport to launch our season like this!” said Triple Eight Team Principal Jamie Whincup.

“We're encouraging anyone and everyone to come out to Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport for an afternoon of fun; watch us reveal our new livery, see Matt Hall go ballistic up in the sky, meet the drivers, see some epic cars and have a can of Red Bull on us.

“It's going to be a great way to kick off an exciting new era for Red Bull Ampol Racing and I can't think of a more exciting way to do it.”

Brown is Triple Eight's newest full-time Supercars driver, replacing Shane van Gisbergen after the New Zealander moved to the United States to pursue a career in NASCAR.

Scott Pye returns to the Banyo squad's fold as an enduro co-driver, with the likelihood that Whincup will continue in such a role given van Gisbergen's NASCAR commitments on the weekends of the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Triple Eight's season launch will be held before it and the rest of the Sunshine State-based teams are set to test at Queensland Raceway on Monday, February 5.