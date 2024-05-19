Leading the NSW-based Garth Walden Racing squad, Paddon was able take maximum points and go from equal leader to hold the top spot on his own. Second and third for the Round 2 went to the local Arise Racing drivers in Elliott Schutte and Cooper Cutts.

Paddon was pushed all the way in Race 2 by Cutts while Schutte lost third to Chris Reindler on the second lap before he managed to get it back before the end. Fifth was Jon Collins ahead of Mark Cirillo who lost one place post-race with a 5s penalty for a start infringement.

Schutte took on Paddon from the start of Race 3 where they ran side-by-side through Turn 1 and the esses before spinning off the track. Then Paddon was able to hold off Cutts for the duration.

Volante Rosso Motorsport's Josh Hunt ran in their wake and ahead of Reindler until two laps from the end. Reindler executed a pass at Turn 7 before contact with Hunt at Turn 1 on the next lap spun him.

Cade Bell crossed the line fourth ahead of Bart Mawer, Collins, Samadi and Schutte who recovered well despite another off in the esses.

Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series points leader Joel Heinrich extended his lead by winning the third round in West Australia.

Race 3 featured the flipped grid, 12 in this instance where from 12th for the start, Reece Chapman came through to follow up his first race success with victory.

It could have gone to any of the top eight in the race. But when Chapman hit the lead three laps from the end, he was able to win by almost a second.

Behind it was Kodi Garland who held onto second while Josh Anderson was able to pass Heinrich on the final lap to finish third.

Brandon Madden led for a period and ended up fifth ahead of Kent Quinn, Nathan Williams and Mason Harvey. Initial race leader Josh Thomas was ninth in front of Scott Dornan who was bumped into a spin at Turn 1 on Lap 2.

The final race was another thriller where Garland led while Madden, Chapman and Heinrich battled it out close behind. The latter two displaced Madden before Chapman stopped with a mechanical failure.

Then Heinrich tackled Garland for the lead. The latter led until the last lap where Heinrich was able to get a better run out of Turn 6 before they had contact after they crested the hill.

Garland speared off, Heinrich won from Madden and Brewczynski who had a gear shift breakage in Race 2. Quinn was next from Dornan, Anthony DiMauro and Williams.

Holdens finished first second and third in the second round of Touring Cars Masters with Adam Garwood (Commodore) the winner from Ryan Hansford (Torana A9X) equal on points, and Danny Buzadzic (Torana) third.

In the third outing Hansford led from Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) and Andrew Fisher (Torana) who was passed on the second lap by Garwood. The three ran nose-to-tail for several laps before Heinrich launched a serious challenge.

He was able to pass Hansford, but the Torana driver hit back to regather the lead. The next time Heinrich tried, he was successful and just after, Garwood stole second away.

Jamie Tilley (Ford Mustang) finished fourth ahead of Buzadzic after they both relegated Fisher. Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon) was next from Steve Johnson and Tony Karanfilovski in their Mustangs. Cam Tilley was a non-starter in the Valiant Pacer.

The winning Camaro was found to be underweight, was disqualified and Heinrich started the last race from the back.

Off the front row there was some contact between Garwood and Hansford before the Commodore driver took the lead, one he would hold throughout. Jamie Tilley slotted into a comfortable third until he had a drama and made a pit visit.

Heinrich was able to come through to finish third while Johnson held off Buzadzic for fourth. Just behind them Zukanovic edged out Jim Pollicina (Torana Hatchback) with Fisher next ahead of Burnitt and Karanfilovski.